8 new Kendriya Vidyalayas to be opened in Odisha, check where

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be set up in Odisha as the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved opening of 85 new KVs under Civil/Defence sector across the country.

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 85 new KVs and expansion of 01 existing nearby KV is Rs. 5872.08 crore (approx.) spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26, said a press release of the Government adding that this includes capital expenditure component of Rs. 2862.71 crore (approx.) and operational expenditure of Rs. 3009.37 crore (approx.).

The 8 new KVs will be set up in the following places of Odisha: