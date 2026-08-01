8 Lakh People Affected By Floods in Odisha, Says CM Mohan Majhi after Aerial Survey

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Bhubaneswar: Floods have affected 8 lakh people across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi informed on Saturday after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

The Chief Minister surveyed 12 blocks from the air to assess the flood situation. Speaking after the survey, CM Majhi said 2 lakh 69 thousand people have been evacuated to safer places.

Relief and rescue operations are underway on a large scale. 17 ODRAF teams, 7 NDRF teams, and 129 fire service teams have been deployed in the affected districts.

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The CM has directed officials to submit a damage assessment report within 3 days of the water receding. An amount of Rs 26 crore has been sanctioned from the SDRF for immediate relief work.

The government is also fully prepared to deal with post-flood health issues, he added. Water levels in rivers have started receding and the situation is expected to improve in the next 2 days, the Chief Minister said.