8-Foot-Long Python Rescued From Village in Nuapada, Watch

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Nuapada: An 8-foot-long giant python was rescued from Sanbahali village under Komna block of Nuapada district in Odisha on Tuesday.

As per reports, this morning, a python was spotted inside the house of Daya Majhi of Sanbahali village. Frightened, the family immediately informed Suresh Mallick, the trained snake rescuer of the Komna Forest Department.

On getting the information, Suresh Mallick reached Sanbahali village and successfully rescued the python after a tough effort. He took the snake with him. Later, forest department officials safely released the python at an isolated place to its natural habitat into the nearby reserve forest of Chhatagaon.

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Watch the video here:

8-ft python rescued in Nuapada’s Sanbahali village! Spotted inside a house, the giant reptile was safely rescued by forest dept’s snake catcher Suresh Mallick & released into Chhatagaon forest. #Nuapada #Odisha #kalingatv pic.twitter.com/0WXfPPi9P5 — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) September 29, 2026