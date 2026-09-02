8-Foot-Long, 15 Kg python rescued from house in Nuapada, Watch

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Nuapada: An 8-foot-long and 15 Kg python has been rescued from a house in Nuapada district of Odisha yesterday night. The incident was reported from Goudapada village under Komana block.

Following the rescue later it was released at an isolated place in the nearby forest to its natural habitat.

As per reports, panic gripped a house after an 8-foot-long giant python was spotted inside. The huge python was found inside the house of Tula Chandra Sahu.

According to family members, they spotted the python slithering inside the house late last night. They immediately informed the Komana Forest Department about it.

After getting alerted a special team of forest officials reached the spot and safely rescued the python. Upon observation it was found that the python weighs around 15 kg and it was 8 feet long.

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After rescue, the snake was later released at a lonely place into the nearby Tandel Reserve Forest.

Watch the video here: