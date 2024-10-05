8 feet long python snake rescued from poultry in Odisha’s Angul district, watch

Angul: An eight feet long python snake was rescued in Angul district of Odisha on Saturday. The large snake was rescued from a poultry in the Balipata village under Jarpada Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, a few staff of the poultry of Hemant Pradhan of Balipata first spotted a large python snake resting inside the poultry. They immediately informed about it to the owner. He informed to the Forest officers to rescue the snake.

However, as the Forest department officers became a little bit late to reach the spot, Hemant contacted snake helpline member Aditya.

After getting a call, Aditya reached the poultry along with his aide. The snake helpline members rescued the huge snake. Upon observation it was seen that the python was about 8 feet long. It was also found that the snake had swallowed two hens of the poultry.

The snake helpline members rescued the python and took it to the forest. They released it there at a lonely place to its natural habitat.

