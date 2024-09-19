Odisha: 8 bombs hurled at 3 places of Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: At least 8 bombs were hurled at three places of the capital city of Odisha Wednesday night. The incident took place in the Kedalpalli slum area under Capital Police Station limits.

As per reports, miscreants came in bikes and hurled 8 bombs at 3 places.

This is to be noted that this is the 3rd bomb hurling incident in Bhubaneswar in the last few days. Bombs had been hurled on broad day light in the Info Valley area, at Unit 8 area under Nayapalli Police limits and now under Capital Police Station limits.

It has been said that for show of power ahead of Dussehra different gangs are doing so.

Meanwhile the CCTV footage of the bomb hurling has surfaced. Capital Police Station is investigating the case on the basis of this footage. It has been seen in the footage that bike borne miscreants are hurling bombs.

