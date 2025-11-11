79-year-old woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Rourkela

Advertisement

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant trampled a 79-year-old woman to death after straying into a residential area in Rourkela on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 79 year-old Purnima Dastia.

The incident took place in Koel Nagar in the wee hours at around 3 am. She was plucking flowers for her morning rituals outside her home when the mishap occured.

As per reports, a herd of elephants had strayed into Barakani village in Bondamunda. One of them,however, got separated and came back to the area When locals spotted the elephant on the main road near Kendriya Vidyalaya in the city, they immediately alerted the Forest department.

As per reports, Dastia stepped out of her house to pluck the flowers when she confronted the jumbo, the animal picked her up, tossed her up and flung her into the ground, killing her on the spot.

On being informed, Jhirpani police immediately reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.