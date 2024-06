79 Secondary Schools in Odisha upgraded to Higher Secondary Schools

Bhubaneswar: As many as 79 Secondary Schools in Odisha have been upgraded to Higher Secondary Schools after careful consideration, informed the State government today.

The School And Mass Education Department of the State government issued a notification regarding the up-gradation of the Secondary Schools to the Higher Secondary Schools.

“After careful consideration, Government have been pleased to upgrade the following 79 (Seventy nine) nos. of Secondary Schools to Higher Secondary Schools in Arts Stream as recommended by Project Approval Board (PAB), Government of India, Ministry of Education, New Delhi which shall start functioning from the Academic Session 2024-25,” read the notification.