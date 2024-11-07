767 illegal cough syrup bottles seized in Cuttack, 2 detained, watch

Cuttack: As many as 767 illegal cough syrup bottles have reportedly been seized by the Cuttack District Excise Department on Thursday. The Excise Department had conducted raids at the Sumandi village under Sadar police station limits. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

The two persons who have been detained identified as Prafulla Kumar Jena and Jayi Ram Sahu of Shankhatras area.

As per reports, the Excise Department conducted raids in a drug farm last night. To be specific, the Excise team conducted raids at two places. And after getting illegal cough syrups during the raids, the department sealed the firm.

The department also detained two people in this connection and interrogated them. Investigation is also going on since there is information of other illegal drugs.

A total of 767 illegal cough syrup bottles were seized. Reportedly, the license of the drug farm has also been revoked.

It is to be noted that the seized cough syrups contained codeine phosphate which has been declared illegal.

