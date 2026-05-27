7,664 Police posts to be filled in Odisha, Recruitment responsibility handed to OUSSSC

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated a major recruitment drive to fill vacant posts in the police department. A total of 7,664 police vacancies will be filled under the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC). The recruitment will include Constable, OISF Constable, Civil Constable, and Sub-Inspector (SI) along with equivalent posts.

According to a letter issued by Home Department Deputy Secretary Tarun Kumar Panda to the OUSSSC Secretary, the state government has approved the recruitment process. As per the notification, 300 posts of Constable (Communication), 2,212 posts of OISF Constable, 4,219 Civil Constable posts, and 933 SI and equivalent posts will be filled.

The government has also shifted the responsibility of SI and equivalent rank recruitment from the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) to OUSSSC following controversies surrounding the earlier SI recruitment process. Due to several issues, the previous recruitment process could not be completed.

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Candidates who had already applied and were found eligible in the earlier SI recruitment process will be allowed to participate in the fresh process. The Home Department has further directed OPRB to transfer all applications and related records to OUSSSC.

The move is expected to speed up the long-pending police recruitment process in the state and provide opportunities to thousands of aspiring candidates.

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