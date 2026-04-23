761 live tortoises worth Rs 7 lakhs seized while being smuggled in Koraput

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Koraput: Forest officials seized 761 live tortoises worth around Rs 7 lakh in Odisha’s Koraput district on Wednesday, foiling an alleged smuggling attempt from Andhra Pradesh.

The Motu forest department intercepted the vehicle at a checkpost and arrested the driver.

Officials said the consignment weighed over two tonnes.

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The tortoises were allegedly being transported to Shaktipada Gayan, a broker from MPV-83 village under Motu police station limits. Gayan absconded after learning of the seizure.

Further investigation is underway.