76-year-old devotee dies inside Jagannath temple in Puri

Advertisement

Puri: A 76-year-old devotee from New Delhi died inside the Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday. He died before getting the darshan of the deities.

Advertisement

According to reports, the devotee, identified as Mul Chand came to visit the temple with his family. He suddenly fell unconscious while entering the temple through ‘Sata Pahacha’ inside the shrine. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital by his family members where doctors declared him brought dead.

Also Read: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb urges ISKCON again to follow scriptural dates for Ratha Yatra