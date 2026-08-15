75-year-old dies after darshan at Jagannath temple in Puri

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Puri: In a tragic incident, a 75-year-old devotee from Binjharpur died after the darshan of the deities at Jagannath temple in Puri.

The deceased has been identified as Nilakantha Das, a resident of Binjharpur of Jajpur district.

As per reports, Nilakantha from Jajpur had gone to visit the Srimandir with his family around 11 am. While darshan was underway, he suddenly collapsed after offering prayers near the Hundi.

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On being informed the police deployed in the premises of the temple rushed him to Puri District Head quarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

His wife stated that he had a history of heart-related issues and was on medication. Although the deceased, Lakshmidhar, was a native of Binjharpur in Jajpur, he had been residing near the Chandni Market in Kolkata.

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