72nd Honorary Doctorate to Achyuta Samanta

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Bhubaneswar: Renowned social worker and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Shri Krishna University in Madhya Pradesh.

The honour was conferred during the university’s first convocation ceremony, marking the 72nd honorary doctorate received by Dr. Samanta. The recognition comes for his significant contribution towards social development through education over the past three decades.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, former Chairman of MP Tourism Development Corporation Tapan Bhowmik, Chancellor Dr. Brijendra Singh Gautam, Chairman Dr. Pushpendra Singh Gautam, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Amit Kumar Jain were present at the ceremony.

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Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot was scheduled to attend as the chief guest but could not be present due to health reasons and instead conveyed his greetings.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Samanta said the honour would further motivate him to continue working in the fields of education and social service. He dedicated the award to the staff of KIIT and KISS, acknowledging their collective efforts.

On the same occasion, noted journalist Chitra Tripathi was also conferred with an honorary doctorate for her contribution to journalism.

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