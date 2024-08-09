72 grams of Heroin seized in Bhubaneswar, two arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Excise officials in Bhubaneswar today arrested two drug peddlers after seizing 72 grams of Heroin from their possessions.

While the 47 grams of Heroin was seized by the by Bhubaneswar Excise Station III at Sundarpada under the Airfield police station limits, 25 grams of the contraband was seized by Balianta Excise Station at Balabhadrapur.

One Bikram Behera of Kapil Prasad was arrested from the Airfield police station limits while Sujit Kumar Behera was arrested from the Balabhadrapur. One OKINAWA Electric Scooter (OD02CB2029) was also seized from Behera.

This apart, one excise case was detected by Bhubaneswar Range-II seizure of I.D. LIQUOR: 60.000 litres along with one Honda Activa Scooter (OR02BJ 5248) at Ghatikia. One Laxmikant Palei of Ghatikia was also arrested.

All the arrested persons were forwarded to the court, said sources.

