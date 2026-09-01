71 schools in Jajpur district to remain closed tomorrow

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Jajpur: As many as 71 schools in flood affected areas of Jajpur district will remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday), announced District Education Officer (DEO) Maheswar Sahoo today.

According to the DEO, the decision to suspend classes at 71 schools in the flood affected Dasarathpur and Binjharpur blocks has been taken following the direction of District Collector Ambar Kumar Kar.

Thus, all the government, government-aided, privately managed schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs) along with Anganwadi Centres coming under the jurisdiction of Dasarathpur and Binjharpur blocks will remain shut tomorrow.

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Notably, the district administration had suspended classes of a total of 56 schools across the two blocks for today due to the ongoing flood situation.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada tomorrow.

On the other hand, Baitarani river in the district reportedly breached the danger mark due to incessant rainfall in the locality. If rain continues, as predicted by the weather department, the water level of the river will increase further and might affect the normal life of people by entering the residential areas.