7-year-old minor girl sexually abused, killed in Odisha’s Bargarh district!

Padampur: In a shocking incident a 7-year-old minor girl has allegedly been sexually abused and then murdered in Bargarh district of Odisha on Friday. The incident reportedly took place in the Soda village under Paikmal Police limits in Padampur subdivision.

The accused has been identified as 35 year old Prashanta Bag. He has been detained by Police.

The victim minor girl is from Mahulpali village under Paikmal Police Station limits.

As per reports, the accused lured about three little girls for fishing. They went near him to watch fishing. However, later he reportedly sent back 2 of them while he restrained the victim girl. Later, he allegedly killed the girl. It has also been suspected that he sexually abused the girl before killing her.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The accused Prashanta Bag has been detained. Further probe of the matter is underway.