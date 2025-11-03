7 year old boy trampled to death by elephant in Kalahandi, 5 year old kid turns critical

Advertisement

Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, a 7 year old boy was killed in Kalahandi district of Odisha yesterday after an elephant trampled him to death. His 5 year old brother has also turned critical following the elephant attack. The incident took place near Kunnakadu village in Trilochanpur panchayat under Bijepur Police Station limits in Biswanathpur Forest Range.

The deceased boy has been identified as Rabi Majhi (7) and the injured boy is Samari Majhi (5). Both of them are sons of Kanu Majhi of Kunna Kadu village in Kalahandi district.

As per information, Kanu Majhi has been living in Haradaguda village for 3 years now while he has done Podu agriculture (shifting cultivation) in the nearby forest.

Today morning, his two sons were on their way to their farm when a tusker elephant attacked them near the water tank in the forest near the village. Accordingly, the 7 year old boy was killed on the spot while the 5 year old sustained critical injury as the elephant lifted him and threw with his trunk causing serious injuries to the child’s back.

By the time this report was written the forest department or the police had not reached the spot.