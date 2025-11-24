7 year old boy drowns in pond in Ganjam district of Odisha

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a 7 year old boy drowned in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Mahulpalli village under Dharakote Block of the district.

The deceased boy has been identified as Ayush Nayak of Singupur village.

As per information, the boy had visited his paternal aunt’s house (piusi) for a feast. Later, he had gone to the pond to take a dip when somehow his legs slipped and he was washed away into the deep water and drowned.

Soon the locals fished out him and rushed the boy to the hospital in Dharakote. However, the doctors there pronounced him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the boy.