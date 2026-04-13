7 women robbed sarees worth Rs 7 lakh, watch

Advertisement

Angul: In a shocking incident, as many as seven women looted Sambalpuri sarees worth Rs 7 lakh from the ‘Boyanika’ outlet at Amalapada of Angul district.

As alleged by the Branch In-charge of the ‘Boyanika’ outlet, the women reached the shop as customers in a luxurious vehicle and cleverly kept the employees engaged in selection of sarees while one of them looted several sarees by putting them between her legs and walked out of the shop without any problem.

The matter came to light only after the Branch In-charge noticed the women’s robbery through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in and outside the shop.

Advertisement

Later, the Branch In-charge lodged a complaint at the local police, based on which, cops started an investigation into the matter. A team of cops also verified the footages of the CCTV cameras to identify the women and nab them.

Meanwhile, it is said that the vehicle number of the car which the women used was fake. However, efforts by the police are underway.