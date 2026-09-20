7 women held during gambling raid in Brahmapur

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Brahmapur: Seven women were detained after police raided a gambling den in Brahmapur of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

As per reports, the raid was conducted at the third lane of Laxmi Nrusingha Sahi under Badabazar police station limits.

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In the raid, police seized Rs 23,100 in cash from the spot, added reports.

Meanwhile, the arrested women were later issued notices by the police and released.