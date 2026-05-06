7 villages get relief, solar water ends crisis in Rayagada

Advertisement

Rayagada: In a major transformation for remote tribal regions, access to clean drinking water has significantly improved in the hilly and inaccessible areas of Rayagada district of Odisha. For years, residents struggled intensely for water, especially during the peak summer months. Today, that hardship has been largely eliminated with the introduction of solar-powered water systems.

The initiative, implemented in Kashipur block of Rayagada and Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district, is providing a steady supply of safe drinking water through solar energy. As many as seven villages that once faced severe water shortages have now witnessed a complete turnaround.

Advertisement

The solar-based water project has emerged as a lifeline for hundreds of villagers, ensuring a reliable and sustainable solution to the long-standing crisis. Since the system runs on solar power, water supply remains uninterrupted even in the absence of electricity—making it especially effective in these remote locations.

Launched under corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts by Vedanta, the project has received widespread appreciation from local communities for addressing a critical need and improving daily life in the region.

Also Read: 6 injured in clash between police and locals at Boudh police station