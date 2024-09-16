7 students of Parala Maharaja Engineering College rusticated, know why

Berhampur: As many as seven students of Parala Maharaja Engineering College have been rusticated said reports on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as seven students of the college residing in the hostel were rusticated. The students allegedly disobeyed the hostel authorities and broke the rules of the hostel.

A complaint was lodged against them in the Gopalpur police station. The college authorities and the police conducted an investigation and found that the students were guilty and rusticated them.

In order to avoid any other unforeseen circumstances, one platoon police force had been deployed in the college.

