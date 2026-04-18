7 students injured as school van overturns near electricity office in Digapahandi
In a tragic accident a school van overturned near the electricity office in Chikiti area under Digapahandi of Ganjam district.
Ganjam: A school van carrying 12 children from Chandpur area to Pitatali Adarsha Vidyalaya overturned near the electricity office in Chikiti under Digapahandi of Ganjam district in Odisha on Saturday. As a result atleast seven students were injured.
According to initial reports, the accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the van to overturn on the road.
The injured students were immediately rushed to Chikiti Medical for treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.
Locals reached the spot soon after the incident and assisted in rescue operations. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.