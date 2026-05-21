7 places in Odisha record temperature above 44 degrees, Jharsuguda boils at 45.5°C

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Bhubaneswar: Scorching heatwave conditions continue to sweep the entire state of Odisha with seven places recording temperature above 44 degrees while Jharsuguda reporting today’s highest temperature of 45.5°C.

The evening bulleting of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that Sambalpur (44.6°C), Hirakud (44.5°C), Bolangir (44.6°C), Titlagarh (44.5°C), Sonepur (44.3°C) and Boudh (44.2°C) are the other six places which recorded temperature above 44 degrees today.

Surprisingly, the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar also increased by 5.4°C today. Yesterday, the state capital city witnessed 36.8°C and today it sizzled at 42.2°C.

The weather department also has issued orange and yellow warnings for heat wave to severe heat wave condition till May 25.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 22):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, and Boudh.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Sundergarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 22 to 8.30 AM of May 23):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

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YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Sundergarh.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 23 to 8.30 AM of May 24):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Sundergarh.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 24 to 8.30 AM of May 25):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Sundergarh.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda.

Also Read: Temperatures crosses 40 degree Celsius mark in 18 locations of Odisha