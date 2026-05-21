7 places in Odisha record temperature above 44 degrees, Jharsuguda boils at 45.5°C

Scorching heatwave conditions continue to sweep the entire state of Odisha with seven places recording temperature above 44 degrees while Jharsuguda reporting today’s highest temperature of 45.5°C.

By Subadh Nayak
odisha temperature

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Bhubaneswar: Scorching heatwave conditions continue to sweep the entire state of Odisha with seven places recording temperature above 44 degrees while Jharsuguda reporting today’s highest temperature of 45.5°C.

The evening bulleting of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that Sambalpur (44.6°C), Hirakud (44.5°C), Bolangir (44.6°C), Titlagarh (44.5°C), Sonepur (44.3°C) and Boudh (44.2°C) are the other six places which recorded temperature above 44 degrees today.

Surprisingly, the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar also increased by 5.4°C today. Yesterday, the state capital city witnessed 36.8°C and today it sizzled at 42.2°C.

The weather department also has issued orange and yellow warnings for heat wave to severe heat wave condition till May 25.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 22):

ORANGE WARNING:

  • Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING:

  • Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, and Boudh.
  • Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.
  • Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Sundergarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 22 to 8.30 AM of May 23):

ORANGE WARNING:

  • Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

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YELLOW WARNING:

  • Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Sundergarh.
  • Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.
  • Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 23 to 8.30 AM of May 24):

ORANGE WARNING:

  • Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING:

  • Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Sundergarh.
  • Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.
  • Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 24 to 8.30 AM of May 25):

ORANGE WARNING:

  • Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING:

  • Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Sundergarh.
  • Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.
  • Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda.
Also Read: Temperatures crosses 40 degree Celsius mark in 18 locations of Odisha

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