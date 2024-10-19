7 migrant labourers rescued while being trafficked in Balangir, auto driver arrested

Balangir: Atleast seven migrant labourers on Saturday have been rescued by the Turekela police while they were being trafficked.

As per sources, the labourers were on their way to Kantabanji Railway station when the Turekela police intercepted the auto and asked for proper documents.

As they could not provide proper documents, the police knew they were being illegally trafficked to some other state and rescued them all.

All the rescued labourers are from Mahulabahali village under Turekela tehsil of Balangir district.

Later, the auto driver in which the labourers were travelling was arrested and the mastermind behind trafficking Lochan Dharua have been absconding.