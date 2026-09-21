7 members of Odia Family killed in MP car mishap laid to rest at Puri Swargadwar, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of the seven Odia devotees of a family who died in a tragic road mishap in Madhya Pradesh were taken to Puri Swargadwar for their final rites early on Monday morning.

As per reports, their bodies arrived at Bhubaneswar at about 12.45 AM and were kept at their residence at Jaydev Vihar before being taken to their ancestral village Gadakana.

Later, the dead bodies were sent to Puri Swargadwar for the final journey.

The family who met their ends was killed after their car was washed away by powerful current of water following a heavy downpour near Nalkheda in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district on September 19.

All the deceased were identified as Shiva Prasad Behera, Radha Rani Behera , Rita Rani Behera, her husband Gyanendra Behera, his son B. Sai Swatik, Shiva’s daughter Saira Sanyaprabha and son Krishna Rajbir.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan arrived at the family’s residential house in Jaydev Vihar and paid floral tributes.

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In addition, Odisha Chief Minister has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each of the deceased, along with Madhya Pradesh government extending support of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

Madhya Pradesh administration officers provided all cooperation to bring the seven bodies back to Odisha.

A team consisting of Revenue Inspector Rahul Jain in-charge and four other members brought the seven bodies in three ambulances and reached Bhubaneswar after travelling for about 30 hours without a break.

The team also handed over all the documents including FIR and death certificate of the victims. The post-mortem reports of the seven deceased will be sent to Bhubaneswar very soon.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Eight Members Of A Family From Odisha Tragically Died In Madhya Pradesh