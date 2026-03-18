7 killed including 3 children, in fire at a residential building in Delhi’s Palam

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New Delhi: In a devastating incident, as many as seven people were including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in Sadh Nagar area of Palam area of southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the information and are trying to douse the blaze.

The DFS also rescued the occupants of the building and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all six dead. The victims include Pravesh (35), Kamal (40), Ashu (32), and three minor girls aged 12, 6 and 5, who were taken to Manipal Hospital.

At IGI Hospital, a woman aged around 38 years was brought in dead, while a man of about 40 years and a two-year-old girl are currently undergoing treatment.

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Safdarjung Hospital has admitted a 19-year-old man with approximately 25% burn injuries.

Residents in the area informed that the fire was allegedly caused by a short-circuit in the wee hours of Wednesday. They informed that the building housed around 10-15 people.

Further details are awaited