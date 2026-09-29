7 injured as DJ sound boxes fall during Bhalukuni Visarjan in Jajpur

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Jajpur town: A Bhalukuni visarjan procession turned tragic in Jajpur district of Odisha after DJ sound boxes fell on a group of girls, leaving seven people seriously injured.

As per reports, the incident took place at Mohammad Jamapur village under Chhatishdevil panchayat in Jajpur block on Monday evening.

The Bhalukuni visarjan procession was underway in Sahu Sahi when the belt holding the sound boxes reportedly got caught on a tree branch and snapped.

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Following which, the sound boxes fell on the girls participating in the procession. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.

While all seven are undergoing treatment, the condition of three girls is reportedly critical.

Further details are awaited.