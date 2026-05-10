7 injured after passenger bus hits Hyva truck in Pahala

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Bhubaneswar: A major road accident took place near Jagannath Temple at Pahala of Odisha after a passenger bus collided with a Hyva truck on Sunday.

According to reports, the Padmavati bus was travelling from Cuttack to Puri when the accident occurred near the temple area. The impact of the collision left at least seven passengers seriously injured.

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Locals and rescue teams immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Police reached the accident site soon after receiving information and launched an investigation into the incident. Traffic movement in the area was also affected for some time following the crash.