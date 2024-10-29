7 Govt functionaries including former Horticulturist convicted in Vigilance corruption case

Berhampur: The Special Judge, Vigilance in Berhampur today convicted as many as seven government functionaries including former Horticulturist in a vigilance corruption case.

The public servants who were convicted by the court are Jagannath Samanta, Former Horticulturist, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati (Retired), Rankanidhi Dakua, Former Field Technician, O/o Horticulturist, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati (Retired), Sabar Pradhan, Former Field Technician, O/o Horticulturist, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati (Retired), Pratap Chandra Pattnaik, Former Grafter, O/o Horticulturist, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati (Retired), Sanatan Gouda, Former Grafter, Kashinagar Block, Gajapati (Retired), Purusottam Behera, Former Grafter, Gumma Block, Gajapati (Retired), and Harihar Nayak, Former Gardener, Nuagada Block, Gajapati (Retired).

According to reports, the convicts were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act, 1988/409/467/468/477-A/34 IPC for misappropriation of Govt. money entrusted to them for implementation of various horticulture programmes under the jurisdiction of Paralakhemundi unit.

The court sentenced all convicts to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year each and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 each, said sources adding that the Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of their pensions.