7-foot long Baula crocodile rescued in Balasore

Balasore: A seven-foot-long Baula crocodile was rescued from a canal near Bichitrapur beach in Bhogarai block of Balasore district. It is suspected that the crocodile must have escaped to the canal during cyclone ‘Dana’.

According to forest officials, the crocodile is seven feet and three inches long. The crocodile was shifted to Bhitarkanika informed the forest department officials.

A special team patrolled in the canal connecting the Bichitrapur beach to rescue the crocodile. The sight of the ferocious Baula crocodile created a tensed environment among the locals. The rescue operation went on for eleven hours from 2:00 pm in the afternoon to 1:00 am at night when the crocodile was caught.

The Forest Department had issued a warning for the coastal inhabitants regarding the presence of the crocodile on Thursday. It will be transferred to the Bhitarkanika National Park. After the crocodile was rescued by the Forest department, the locals heaved a sigh of relief.

Also Read: Leopard Rescued After 10 Hours Operation In Dhenkanal