7 feet long Cobra snake rescued from Baba Jhadeshwar temple in Ghasipura, watch

Keonjhar: A 7 feet long cobra snake has been rescued a little ago from the Baba Jhadeshwar temple in Ghasipura in Keonjhar district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the snake was slithering here and there in the Baba Jhadeshwar temple premises today evening when some devotees who had gone or darshan to the temple, spotted.

Within no time the snake helpline members were called for resuce of the snake. Accordingly, a snake helpline member reached the temple and rescued the snake with the help of his snake catching hook.

Upon observation it was seen that it was a poisonous cobra snake and its length was about 7 feet. The snake catcher rescued the cobra and later released it at a lonely place.

It is to be noted that Baba Jhadeshwar temple is the oldest temple in Ghasipura. Earlier also on many instances snakes have been found here. The locals have demanded to clean the area.

Watch the video here: