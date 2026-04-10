7 critical as auto plunge 50 feet down ghat road in Nayagarh district

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Nayagarh: An accident occurred on a ghat road in Nayagarh district of Odisha, leaving 7 devotees critically injured after the auto rickshaw they were travelling in fell 50 feet down a slope.

The victims were returning from Phetgarh Shri Ram Temple when the accident happened. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bhapur Community Health Center.

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Two of the victims were later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, due to their critical condition.

The injured hail from villages under Badashahara panchayat in Bhapur block.