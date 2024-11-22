7 arrested in nomadic group clash of Sundergarh district of Odisha

Sundergarh: As many as 7 people have been arrested in the nomadic group clash that took place in last October in Sundergarh district of Odisha in which 5 people were killed including 3 women when they were asleep. Sundergarh Police arrested all the 7 accused persons from out of State and brought to Sundergarh.

As per reports, the crime had taken place in Gitapada area under Karamdihi under Sundergarh Sadar Police Station limits. The group clash had taken place in last October. Since then police were investigating the case.

Sundergarh police arrested the 7 accused persons from Karnatak and Maharashtra.

As per reports, in this group clash, five people, including three women, were killed and four others sustained severe injuries in a clash among the nomadic groups over an alleged extramarital affair in last October.

The tribes consisting of three families—one each from Wardha in Maharashtra, Dhandbad in Jharkhand and Chapra in Bihar—had come to Sundargarh about 4 to 5 days ago of the incident in October.