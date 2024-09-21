7 arrested in Army Major, fiancée case, Bhubaneswar: Video of Sept 15 night surfaces, watch

Bhubaneswar: The latest development in the Army Major and fiancée case of Bhubaneswar is that 7 youths (termed as Road Romeos) who had allegedly misbehaved the couple on September 15 night, have been arrested.

They had been detained earlier and today were arrested after investigation. They had allegedly misbehaved Army Major Gurubant Singh and his fiancée Ankita Pradhan on the late night of September 15 at the Sundarpur Golei Chhak under Chandaka Police limits.

As per reports, Police investigation was being conducted on the basis of this video clip. One vehicle and 11 mobile phones have been seized from the accused persons. Reportedly, as per complaint by Bharatpur PS IIC, Chandaka Police had registered a case.

In this matter Chandaka Police have arrested 7 persons. The Army Major and his fiancée had lodged complaint regarding this at Bharatpur Police Station. The 7 accused persons have been arrested after 7 days of the incident.

The 7 accused persons have been forwarded to the Court. Most of them are students. They pleaded innocent and alleged that the couple were in an inebriated state on that night. Watch the video they scolded us, said the accused persons.

Meanwhile the original video of what happened between the couple and these 7 youths on Sept 15 night has surfaced.

Watch the video here: