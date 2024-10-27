69-year-old Habishyali dies during Holy Kartik month in Puri

By Abhilasha
Habishyali dies

Puri: A 69-year-old Habisyali (women, mostly widows), who was quite unwell was taken to Puri district headquarters Hospital (DHH), died today while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnamani Mangaraj of Bentha village under Kansa block in Puri district.

As per sources, she was residing in Brundabati Bhakta Niwas for the month-long Kartik Brata. Yesterday, all of a sudden her health deteriorated. She experienced stomach and heart pain. She was immediately admitted to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

