62 LPG cylinders seized during eviction drive in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a surprising incident, as many as 62 LPG cylinders were seized during an eviction drive at Sampur under Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar today.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) carried out a large-scale eviction drive reclaiming significant stretches of encroached government land. But what surprised everyone was that a total of 62 empty cylinders which included 52 cylinders of 14.2 kg, 6 cylinders of 2 kg, and 5 cylinders of 5 kg capacity were recovered during the eviction drive.

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However, as none of the people claimed the LPG cylinders, the eviction squad including Commissionerate Police personnel and BDA officials suspect that the cylinders were being used for illegal LPG business at a time while people are facing problem to avail LPG even for domestic use.

Meanwhile, police is said to have started an investigation to ascertain the accused persons.

Also Read: Eviction Drive By BDA Clears Encroachments In Shampur Mouza