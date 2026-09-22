61 Sarpanches, 9 Chairpersons of Panchayat Samitis unseated pursuant to no-confidence motions: Odisha Minister

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Bhubaneswar: As many as 61 Sarpanches and 9 Chairpersons of Panchayat Samitis have been unseated pursuant to no-confidence motions during the last two years, informed Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik today.

In his reply to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pratap Keshari Deb’s question, the Minister informed the State Assembly that 61 Sarpanches and 9 Chairpersons of Panchayat Samitis have been unseated pursuant to no-confidence motions during the last two years.

Check the district-wise list of 61 Sarpanches who lost their positions in the last two years:

Anugola: 3

Baleshwar: 1

Baragada: 1

Balangir: 4

Boudha: 1

Dhenkanal: 8

Ganjam: 5

Jajpur: 3

Jharsuguda: 1

Kalahandi: 7

Kandhamala: 1

Kendrapada: 2

Kendujhar: 1

Khordha: 3

Koraput: 2

Mayurbhanj: 4

Nabarangapur: 3

Puri: 5

Rayagada: 2

Sambalpur: 1

Sundaragada: 3

Check the district-wise list of 9 Chairpersons of Panchayat Samitis who lost their positions in the last two years:

Baragada: 1

Dhenkanal: 1

Kalahandi: 1

Kandhamal: 1

Kendrapada: 1

Kendujhar: 1

Koraput: 1

Malkangiri: 1

Rayagada: 1

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The Minister further informed that during the last two years, 15 representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions have been suspended in connection with cases relating to corruption and misappropriation of Government funds.

Check the district-wise representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions have been suspended:

Anugola: 1

Baragada: 3

Bhadrak: 1

Balangir: 2

Dhenkanal: 1

Gajapati: 1

Kandhamala: 1

Koraput: 1

Mayurbhanj: 1

Nuapada: 2

Subarnapur: 1

Further, prosecution has been initiated in respect of 4 representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions in connection with cases relating to corruption and misappropriation of Government funds.

Anugola: 1

Baleshwar: 1

Mayurbhanj: 1

Subarnapur: 1