60-year-old man rapes class nine girl who went to his shop to buy chili powder in Jajpur

Jajpur: A 60-year-old man reportedly raped a class nine girl under the Mangalapur Police Station limits of Odisha’s Jajpur district.

As alleged by the family members, the minor girl went to the shop of one Rabinarayan Sahu to purchase chili powder this morning. However, taking the advantage of her loneliness, Sahu forcefully drag the girl inside his shop and raped her before fleeing the spot.

As the girl did not return home even after a long period of time, her mother visited the shop to enquiry about her. She became speechless and was shocked after finding the girl sexually assaulted by the shopkeeper.

Soon after reaching home, along with other family members she went to the Mangalapur Police Station and registered a complaint of rape against Sahu.

Based on the complaint, the police, under the leadership of IIC Chinmayee Sahu, started an investigation into the crime and nabbed the accused person.

Sources said that the accused will be forwarded to the court after his medical examination and document works, further probe by the cops into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the incident has shocked everyone in the locality with all of them demanding justice for the minor girl.