6 year old rescued from child lifter’s water drum in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, watch

Pattamundai: A 6 year old boy was rescued from a child lifter by the villagers in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Monday morning. The incident took place in Nimpur sasan under Pattamundai Block.

As per reports, the child lifter was allegedly stealing the six year old boy by putting him in a drum used to keep water. The villagers guessed about the stealing and nabbed the child lifter who is a ferryman (small vendor).

The victim boy is Sai, son of Arun Mallick of Nimpur Sasan village.

The accused has been identified as a man from Madhya Pradesh who had come in a Motor cycle to sell different type of containers.

The villagers reportedly nabbed the vendor while he was trying to take away the body in a water drum. Following the incident tension prevailed in front of the Panchayat office.

Watch the video here: