6 year old rescued from child lifter’s water drum in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, watch

By Himanshu
6 year old rescued from child lifter

Pattamundai: A 6 year old boy was rescued from a child lifter by the villagers in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Monday morning. The incident took place in Nimpur sasan under Pattamundai Block.

As per reports, the child lifter was allegedly stealing the six year old boy by putting him in a drum used to keep water. The villagers guessed about the stealing and nabbed the child lifter who is a ferryman (small vendor).

The victim boy is Sai, son of Arun Mallick of Nimpur Sasan village.

The accused has been identified as a man from Madhya Pradesh who had come in a Motor cycle to sell different type of containers.

The villagers reportedly nabbed the vendor while he was trying to take away the body in a water drum. Following the incident tension prevailed in front of the Panchayat office.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Dress code of Odisha Nursing Service Cadres to be changed, check details
You might also like

Cuttack: Bull attack leaves elderly man dead in Bidanasi

Dress code of Odisha Nursing Service Cadres to be changed, check details

Lakhs of rupees looted from Bank in Odisha’s Balasore district, watch

Cuttack Balijatra 2024: 8 special squads of CMC to be formed to keep a check on food…