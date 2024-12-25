6-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Koraput district of Odisha

Koraput: In a horrific incident, a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Pupugaon under Borigumma police station of Koraput district. The deceased has been identified as Chandni Harijan.

According to information, Chandni had gone to play with her brother in a playground on Tuesday afternoon. At this time, around four to five dogs came near them. While her brother escaped from the scene, the young girl got surrounded by the stray dogs. After that the girl was mauled to death by the stray dogs.

Locals rescued the child after hushing away the dogs. She was rushed to Kumuliput medical. However, doctors declared her brought dead. She was staying at her maternal grandparents house in Pupugaon. A pall of gloom has prevailed in the family following the death of the child.

This is not the first one in the state. In the past 1.5 months, around 500 veils of injections for dog bite has been used up in Bhubaneswar alone. The BMC has decided to catch the stray dogs roaming in the Bhubaneswar from December 25.