6-year-old girl killed of snake bite in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

By Himanshu
6-year-old girl killed of snake bite

Udala: In a tragic incident a 6-year-old girl was reportedly killed off snake bite in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Friday. The sad incident took place in the Rangamatia village in Kaladahi area under Kaptipada Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Kabita, daughter of Prashanta Gana.

As per reports, she went to the roof to bring pickles. It was dark there. Hence, a snake bit her and she could not know about it.

Following the incident, she came home and informed the family members about the snake bite. She vomited. The family members then rushed her to Kaptipada Hospital for immediate treatment. However, the doctors there declared her dead.

After getting information, Kaptipada police reached the spot and started investigation.

