6 women IAS officers meet Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg after completion of training

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Bhubaneswar: Six women IAS officers (2014 and 2015 batches) who were promoted to the Indian Civil Service from the Odisha Civil Service, paid a courtesy call on Chief Secretary Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhawan after returning to Odisha after attending the 128th post-recruitment training (induction training) held at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNA), Mussoorie.

The officers paid a courtesy call on Chief Secretary Smt. Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhawan today. The Chief Secretary congratulated the officers for taking Odisha to the top in their presentations on various skill development programmes and the “Bharat Darpan” tour during the training, earning them pride and appreciation for themselves and the state.

The officers who successfully completed the training are Aradhana Das, Lily Kumari Kulu, Nivedita Mishra, Jugaleshwari Dash, Rega Gitarani Patnaik and Swayamprabha Mohanty.

As per the order of the Public Administration and Public Grievances Department of the Government of Odisha, these officers have made the state proud by successfully participating in various skill development programs, Bharat Darpan program, various case study presentations, group presentations, cultural programs and peer learning programs with other trainees.

Odisha is the first state to send all these women officers who have been promoted for training in LABSNA, which is an important decision of the state government in terms of women empowerment and women’s participation.

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While 83 both male and female officers from different states took post-employment training in this training, this time only these women officers were sent for post-employment training by the Odisha state government.

In the context of the training, these officers paid a courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, in New Delhi.

Among the IAS officers who underwent the training, Smt. Swayamprabha Mohanty has been awarded as the best performer at the global level for her excellent presentation of case studies on women empowerment in the state, implementation of Odisha’s Janakalyankari program ‘Subhadra’, healthcare, maternal and child nutrition programs, etc.

Similarly, IAS officer Smt. Aradhana Das has also been awarded as the best performer in the group presentation related to the “Bharat Darpana” study tour related to the history, culture, tradition, development and social picture of India.

All the officers participated in the cultural program organized there during the training and were highly praised for their high-quality display of Odisha’s art and culture.