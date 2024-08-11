6 suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended from Odisha’s Basudevpur

Basudevpur (Bhadrak): In a crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants, the villagers of Basudevpur on Sunday apprehended six individuals as Bangladeshi nationals near high school Chhak.

Reports say, some locals spotted six people in an auto in the Basudevpur market area and in suspicion they questioned them. The individuals failed to give satisfactory answer about their identity and address.

The locals immediately alerted the Basudevpur police about the same. On being informed the cops reached the market area and detained them for further questioning.

The Odisha police informed that three-tier security is being maintained along the coastline by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Odisha Marine Police. They even said, said the state’s 480-km-long coastline is under three-tier security scanner.

A total of 3,740 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified in seven districts of Odisha. Of which 1,649 are in Kendrapara, 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur and 655 in Malkangiri, govt sources informed.