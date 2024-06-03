6 people die of lightning strike in Ganjam of Odisha in separate incidents, details here

Odisha
lightning strike in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, as many as six people have been killed in lightning strike in Ganjam district of Odisha in Separate incident, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, thunderstorms were experienced during intermittent rain at various places, said reliable reports. As many as six people lost their lives due to lightning.

It is worth mentioning that, two people died due to lightning in Ganjam’s Sankhemundi Block Gandhichhak Mina bazar. One person died in Chanduli village under Hinjili police station.

Similarly, a woman died due to lightning in Raikia. Similarly, a person died due to lightning in Badgarh Police Station under Nuagaon.

Lightning has killed as many as 36 cattle at different places.

