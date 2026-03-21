6 MLAs suspended from BJD for ‘antiparty activities’, ‘cross voting’ in Rajya Sabha election: check list

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Bhubaneswar: At least 6 MLAs have been suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their ‘involvement in anti-party activities’ including ‘cross voting in the recent election to Rajya Sabha. An office order issued by party president Naveen Patnaik mentioned about this on Saturday.

As per the order the following MLAs have been suspended:

Shri Chakramani Kanhar, MLA, 82- Baliguda Shri Naba Kishore Mallick, MLA, 111-Jayadev Shri Souvic Biswal, MLA, 91-Choudwar-Cuttack Smt. Subasini Jena, MLA, 37-Basta Shri Ramakanta Bhoi, MLA, 102-Tirtol Shri Devi Ranjan Tripathy, MLA, 88-Banki

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Pursuant to the show cause notices issued by the Chief Whip, BJD, the replies received from the MLAs, due examination of the replies by the BJD Disciplinary Committee and as per the decision taken in Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of BJD today on 21st March 2026, the MLAs of BJD were suspended from the party with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities including cross voting in the recent election to Rajya Sabha violating the core principle of BJD Constitution which mandates absolute loyalty to the party’s collective decisions, read the office order issued by BJD today.

Watch the video here: