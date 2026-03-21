6 MLAs suspended from BJD for ‘antiparty activities’, ‘cross voting’ in Rajya Sabha election: check list
An office order issued by BJD party president Naveen Patnaik mentioned about this on Saturday.
Bhubaneswar: At least 6 MLAs have been suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their ‘involvement in anti-party activities’ including ‘cross voting in the recent election to Rajya Sabha. An office order issued by party president Naveen Patnaik mentioned about this on Saturday.
As per the order the following MLAs have been suspended:
- Shri Chakramani Kanhar, MLA, 82- Baliguda
- Shri Naba Kishore Mallick, MLA, 111-Jayadev
- Shri Souvic Biswal, MLA, 91-Choudwar-Cuttack
- Smt. Subasini Jena, MLA, 37-Basta
- Shri Ramakanta Bhoi, MLA, 102-Tirtol
- Shri Devi Ranjan Tripathy, MLA, 88-Banki
Pursuant to the show cause notices issued by the Chief Whip, BJD, the replies received from the MLAs, due examination of the replies by the BJD Disciplinary Committee and as per the decision taken in Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of BJD today on 21st March 2026, the MLAs of BJD were suspended from the party with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities including cross voting in the recent election to Rajya Sabha violating the core principle of BJD Constitution which mandates absolute loyalty to the party’s collective decisions, read the office order issued by BJD today.
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