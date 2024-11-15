6-membered looter gang busted by Police in Cuttack

Cuttack: In what could be termed as a major achievement for police, a six-membered looter gang was busted by the Markat Nagar police in Cuttack district today in relation to the loot in Naraj and CDA sector-9.

On the basis of CCTV footage available, police nabbed the looter gang. Two country-made gun, four live cartridges, two bikes, two mobile phones and one gold chain was seized from their possession.

The gang had links in the November 6, CDA sector- 9 loot from a lawyer. While the lawyer was returning home late at night along with his family, the miscreants pointed guns at them and looted them.

“They were involved in loots that occurred in the Barang police station limits and 42 mouza police station limits,” informed DCP of Cuttack.