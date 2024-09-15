6 killed in separate road accidents in Odisha

Baripada/Bolangir: Atleast six persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in Odisha on Sunday morning.

The first incident has been reported from Bolangir in which two youth were killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Madhiapali on Bolangir-Sambalpur road.

The identities of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the locals who were on morning walk spotted the two youths lying in a pool of blood and informed the police about the incident. They were immediately rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

The police have registered a case and have recovered a mobile phone and a sharp weapon from the accident site. Later, they started an investigation into the matter.

In another mishap in Baripada, two youths were killed after the speeding truck hit the two-wheeler at National Highway-18 on the outskirts of Baripada.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Mohanty, a resident of Goura village under Baripada police limits and Mitu Mohanta of Harishchandrapur.

Similarly, in another road mishap in Baripada, two people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries after the Bolero they were travelling in lost control over its vehicle and rammed into a tree near Khasadhia in Baripada.

The deceased has been identified as Bhuban Kumar Singh, driver and Jayant Kumar Singh.

The injured persons have been rushed to Baripada PRM hospital for medical treatment.

Later, the Baripada Sadar police and Town police have registered a case in both the accident and have started a probe into the accidents.

The cops have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Also Read: 3 Students Critical In Accident In Sambalpur As Auto Hits Truck