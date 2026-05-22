6 killed, 4 turn critical in Bus-Auto collision in Ganjam, watch

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Berhampur: In a tragic incident, at least six persons were killed while three persons sustained critical injury following a bus-Auto collision in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday morning. The accident took place near Ladkapalli chhaka under Purusottampur Police Station limits.

As per reports, the bus and the auto rickshaw collided head on today morning. Accordingly, two persons were killed on the spot while a few others sustained critical injury.

The injured persons were rushed to Kodala hospital. Later, another 4 persons also succumbed to injury. In total, so far six persons have died and three persons have sustained critical injury in this road mishap.

Update:

A passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw and dragged it for some distance at Ladkapally in Ganjam district, killing six people and critically injuring four others.

According to the latest information, the auto was on its way from Soral Road Erendra to Singhasani Peetha to attend a feast when the ‘Diamond’ bus hit it.

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Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and admitted them to Kodala Community Health Centre. Doctors there declared six people dead.

The four critically injured, including the auto driver, were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Two of the deceased are minors. The victims have been identified as Kiran Behera, Sunny Behera, Nila Behera, Narsu Behera, Ratani Behera, and Malli Behera.

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